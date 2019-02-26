Have your say

POMPEY are just a game away from playing at Wembley.

The Blues will travel up to Greater Manchester for the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final against League Two side Bury tonight.

While Pompey have twice won the FA Cup in 1938 and more recently in 2008, they have never lifted the EFL Trophy, which is sponsored by Checkatrade.

However the Fratton Park side are just 90 minutes away from the final of the cup and a trip to Wembley.

If fans can’t stomach the idea of making the nearly nine hour round trip up to the North West from the South Coast, fear not you will be able to follow the game on the box.

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Bury vs Portsmouth on the TV?

The semi-final has been selected for coverage by Sky Sports, so you can watch the game from the comfort of your own home – or follow updates live here on The News website.

Which channel is it on?

The Pompey game will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and will be available in HD, for those with that subscription.

What time is kick-off?

Bury vs Portsmouth at Gigg Lane will kick off at 7.45pm today.

Is the semi-final one or two legs?

The Checkatrade Trophy semi-final is only one leg, so Pompey are just 90 minutes away from a trip to Wembley, the home of English football.

Will there be extra time?

The fixtures are beginning to pile up as Portsmouth continue their push for promotion from League One and compete for the Checkatrade Trophy.

However Pompey won't have to worry about extra time if the scores are level after 90 minutes tonight.

Under the competition rules for the 2018/19 season the game will go straight to penalties to decide the winner if it is a draw at full time.