Cannon: I couldn’t turn down Portsmouth move 

Andy Cannon revealed he couldn’t turn down the opportunity of moving to Pompey.

The midfielder completed his switch to Fratton Park from Rochdale for a fee worth around £150,000 yesterday.

Andy Cannon has signed for Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Cannon signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Blues, with the club option of an additional 12 months.

The 22-year-old will relocate more than 250 miles from Spotland to the south coast.

But the lure of playing for Pompey proved too good an opportunity to turn down.

He told the club’s Youtube channel: ‘It’s a massive club. I’ve played here before and it is great.

‘To get the opportunity to come and sign is something I couldn’t turn down and I can’t wait to start playing.

‘It’s obviously a long way from where I come from but I’m willing to get used to it.

‘It's going to be a change but I can’t wait for it and I’m going to enjoy it a lot, I can tell.’

Cannon scored six goals in 127 appearances for Rochdale.

Have you read?

Dale boss reveals when Pompey enquired about Cannon

Cannon must wait for first-team entrance