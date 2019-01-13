Cannon’s Portsmouth move firmed after conversation with Wolves playmaker 

Have your say

Andy Cannon never considered turning down a move to Pompey.

But if the midfielder did have any niggling doubts, they were quickly allayed following a conversation with former Blues loanee Connor Ronan.

Andy Cannon. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

Cannon completed his £150,000 switch to Fratton Park from Rochdale on January 2.

He signed a two-and-a-half year contract, with the club holding the option of an additional 12 months.

The 22-year-old graduated through the Dale’s academy, going on to score six goals in 127 appearances for Keith Hill’s first team.

During his time in the Spotland youth ranks, Cannon played alongside Ronan before he was snapped up by Wolves.

The diminutive playmaker spent the second half of last campaign at Pompey from Molineux.

And prior to joining Kenny Jackett’s side, Cannon was in close contact with Ronan, picking his brains about the club and what to expect.

The ex-loanee didn’t have a negative thing to say and waxed lyrical about his time on the south coast.

Cannon, who has been handed the No14 shirt at Pompey, said: ‘Whenever I had spoke to him about it he said Pompey is a fantastic club and he loved his time here.

‘It’s good to speak to someone who has been here previously and highly praise the club.

‘Connor told me all about the fans when you walk out to Fratton Park, to work my socks off and do what I am capable of on the pitch.

‘He then told me about the facilities down here and how the club is run.

‘What he said was all very good.’

Ronan endured a stop-start spell at Pompey.

Following a January 2018 arrival alongside Wolves team-mate Sylvain Deslandes, the 20-year-old struggled to nail doing a regular starting berth in Jackett’s side.

Ronan donned the star & crescent on 16 occasions – although half of them arrived from the substitutes’ bench.

Yet despite playing a bit-part role as Pompey finished eighth in League One, Cannon revealed the Republic of Ireland under-21 international still thoroughly enjoyed his time on the south coast.

And that will spur the Asthon-under-Lyne talent on to thrive at Fratton Park.

‘When you all you hear off someone is high praises then you just think that it will spur me on,’ added Cannon, who Jackett had on his radar at the end of last season.

‘Connor was in and out of the starting line-up but he still have all good comments and praises.

‘That for me seems very good.

‘I literally spoke to Connor on Sunday and we were talking about my move.

‘On Sunday we just had a general chit-chat, speaking about how each other are and how I am settling in.’