Tickets have sold out for Pompey’s final home match of the season when they face Accrington Stanley on Saturday, May 4.

All seats have been snapped up in the home sections of the ground for the League One clash which is a 5.30pm kick-off.

For season ticket holders who are unable to make the game the ticket exchange is now open.

Supporters who want to attend the Accrington match and don’t have a ticket yet should continue checking the club’s eticketing site for any additional seats that become available.

