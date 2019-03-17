Have your say

Kenny Jackett has been delighted by the continued impression striker Omar Bogle is making at Pompey.

And the Blues boss is glad the club took the decision to sign the Cardiff City striker on loan in January.

Omar Bogle celebrates after netting against Scunthorpe

Bogle scored his fourth goal in eight Blues appearances in the 2-0 victory over Scunthorpe.

He got the crucial opener 19 minutes from full-time with a smart turn and finish just inside the area, before Jamal Lowe made sure of the win late on.

After several frustrating spells at the likes of Wigan, Peterborough and most recently Birmingham earlier this season, Bogle is now playing on a regular basis for the first time since leaving Grimsby in 2015.

He bagged 38 goals in 78 outings over a two-year spell at the Mariners.

Jackett admits it’s been ‘close’ when to use the England C international since his arrival from the Bluebirds.

But the boss heaped praise on the impact Bogle has had at Fratton Park.

Jackett said: ‘Omar has done very well.

‘He’s made a big impression and he’s got a song, which when you go to a club as a centre-forward is a nice feeling.

‘He came to us off a base of a year to 18 months where he hadn’t played regular football and it can quite often happen.

‘After coming through at Grimsby he got the move and all of a sudden you are watching for a period.

‘You can’t turn down the move to a top Championship, now a Premier League team, in Cardiff.

‘It left him without much football but we’re pleased to have taken him here.

‘It’s been quite close at times in terms of when to play him, you don’t want him to break down.

‘Similarly, you need to take those chances to get yourself a good centre-forward.’

Bogle sustained a hamstring injury during the goalless draw with Barnsley last month.

The 27-year-old has also suffered with cramp at times, coming off at Southend and Plymouth.

Bogle returned for 2-1 win over Walsall on Tuesday – and has netted in both games since recovering from his knock.

Jackett believes the marksman is getting nearer to full fitness.

‘For Omar, he wants to get up to speed, wants to work hard, which he has done,’ added the boss.

‘He should be (getting to full fitness), we’ve had enough time.

‘There’s a full week again until the next game now.’