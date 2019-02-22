Omar Bogle insisted: Pompey have nowhere near seen the best of me.

The on-loan striker has made a powerful Fratton Park impact following last month’s arrival.

Bogle has twice netted in his opening five matches, although some media also incorrectly awarded him the Blues’ leveller against Bristol Rovers in midweek.

The 25-year-old is revelling in the opportunity of regular first-team football following a frustrating period at Cardiff and Birmingham.

As a consequence of that lack of match action, Bogle has struggled with cramp since arriving at Pompey.

But once up to match fitness, he is convinced he can inflict greater havoc on League One.

Omar Bogle is revelling in life at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘I don't feel anywhere near my match sharpness and that is to be expected.

‘I am nowhere near, a lot of my game is still to come, not just in terms of goals but everything else, the more games I play I’ll get better.

‘It has been a nightmare, you get to 60-70 minutes and start to get cramp, but I have literally gone from three games consecutively 18 months ago to this.

‘The pitches are quite heavy with the weather, which also doesn’t help. A lot of players have bodies conditioned to playing 90 minutes, whereas I haven’t played that for a long time.

‘It is difficult, but as long as I am out there and can get that fitness that’s great. The gaffer has obviously brought me to play games and with every game I feel better.

‘I’m always confident about how I can play, it’s just that match fitness and seeing out 90 minutes. Not just playing well for half a game or 70 minutes but the whole of the match.

‘Even if I’m playing 70 minutes, the gaffer trusts me in that 70 minutes to do well for the team. Hopefully it can last to 90 minutes.’

Bogle was dropped to Pompey’s bench against Bristol Rovers having suffered a dead leg on his previous outing.

He was subsequently introduced at half-time, playing a role in James Clarke’s own-goal equaliser.

And he is ready to line-up against Barnsley on Saturday.

Bogle added: ‘I felt fine on Tuesday night to be fair, but hadn't played much and then came here and featured in a few games straightaway.

‘The gaffer doesn’t want to push me too much, that’s what can happen, fatigue can come into it.’