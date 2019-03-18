Pompey have declared a Wembley sell-out for their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Sunderland

However, Mark Catlin is still hoping additional tickets numbering ‘tens’ may yet be returned to both competing clubs.

The Blues sold their entire 40,300 allocation for the March 31 encounter within eight days.

The remaining 6,000 tickets today went on sale to the general public for the first time – and were swiftly snapped up.

It sets up a bumper Fratton faithful presence for their first Wembley visit since the May 2010 FA Cup final.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘We have completely sold out our allocation,

‘However, we are getting odd tickets that the EFL are returning to us for different reasons – and as soon as we get them they will also go on sale.

‘We’ve had a phenomenal day, I believe we've sold 6,000 alone. If you take it from Monday to Monday, we have sold in excess of 40,000 tickets.

‘That is a magnificent achievement from our supporters.

‘I believe that is probably the highest-ever amount we have sold for a Wembley appearance, quite possibly in the history of the club.’

The Blues today received a number of extra tickets via the Football League.

Small in number and likely odd seats, these have been handed back to both Pompey and Sunderland in order to allow more of their supporters to attend.

Catlin added: ‘The EFL have commercial sponsors, while various complementary tickets were also handed out to organisations.

‘Due to the high demands, the EFL are obviously keen to maximise as many people attending the game as possible – and both clubs are now getting back some of those tickets not taken up.

‘We are only talking odd tickets, in their tens, maybe 50-100 in total.

‘A few might come up in the next week or so – and we will put them on sale immediately.’