Catlin hails Pompey season ticket price freeze

MARK CATLIN has praised the boardroom decision to back a freeze in Pompey season ticket prices.

However, he has warned future rises are in the offing.

The Blues have opted to retain the pricing introduced following promotion to League One.

In addition, for the sixth year in success, accompanied under-10s in the Family Section can watch for free.

And Pompey’s chief executive is delighted with the outcome.

Catlin said: ‘For four seasons in League Two we did all we could within reason to keep prices at a level where we considered them to be fair and reasonable in that division.

The board was aligned with us in arguing we really should have a freeze this year with a view to looking at prices again more seriously next season Mark Catlin

‘Obviously, the jump into League One meant the need to raise prices happened.

‘This year the general feeling among members of the board was that we should try to stick to a price freeze.

‘There have been a series of statutory obligations – such as minimum wage and safety and security – that increase our cost base and you can argue we could and should have passed them on to the fans.

‘However, the board was aligned with us in arguing we really should have a freeze this year with a view to looking at prices again more seriously next season.

‘This year was a suck it and see in regards of our new board and the business they have taken over – and in my opinion have taken the sensible view not to increase season ticket prices generally.

‘Although, we don’t want to get into a position again where we go four or five years without a price rise because so many things change and costs unfortunately do go up.

‘But this year it was felt on the whole to try to keep season ticket prices close to what they were last year – and I believe we have achieved that.’

– NEIL ALLEN