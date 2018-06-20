Catlin: Pompey have learnt from January window woes

MARK CATLIN reflected on Pompey’s sprint start to their summer recruitment and admitted: We learned January lessons.

The Blues have already brought five players to Fratton Park ahead of next week’s pre-season return.

Catlin insists that flurry of activity reflects a policy change adopted in the aftermath of a disappointing January transfer window.

On that occasion, Pompey were left without crucial midfield reinforcements when moves to strengthen fell through on deadline day.

It was an outcome which hampered building on an encouraging League One position, with the Blues subsequently slipping out of the play-offs.

Yet it kick-started an alteration to the planning process, with Kenny Jackett now largely refusing to wait on outcomes at selling clubs.

Pompey chief executive Catlin said: ‘Signing players early this summer was an absolute strategy, we were working on a lot of these targets from January onwards.

‘In January we learnt you must have different options when recruiting players. If you are waiting on other clubs then it’s just not the way to go.

‘We have been quite clear this year in wanting to learn from January. We went into the window on the last day with three or four clubs saying: “We want to get X player in and then you can get Y player”.

‘Well, we are not prepared to do that this year.

‘So when a club has said: “We want to take a player back for pre-season, we’ll let you know later on”, we have actually moved on.

‘You keep them in the background, but they are not someone we are waiting on specifically.

‘There is a strong argument that (January) was an error on our part, but it is something every club does at all levels.

‘It’s like a housing chain, it just needs one element of the chain to break down and then all the houses are affected.’

Since May 22, the Blues have recruited Ronan Curtis, Louis Dennis, Craig MacGillivray, Tom Naylor and Lee Brown.

In addition, talks are continuing with Spurs to turn Anton Walkes into a permanent deal following his loan spell.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose returns following the broken leg which proved so pivotal in Pompey’s League One fortunes.

Derby’s Jamie Hanson was the midfielder pursued by Jackett in January to fill the gulf left by Rose’s injury.

But when that fell through late on, no alternatives could be sourced.

Catlin added: ‘We were very unlucky in January in that we didn’t manage to get a few of our targets in, but that was completely out of our hands.

‘We made the decision this season we were going to act early, it wasn’t going to be left at the mercy of other clubs and the chains they were in.

‘Hopefully we have learnt our lesson and acted accordingly.’