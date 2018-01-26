Catlin: Pompey in market for right player

Pompey are firmly in the market for the ‘right player’.

That is the pledge from Mark Catlin, who is adamant Kenny Jackett has the opportunity to strengthen during the January transfer window.

if the right player came in that could strengthen, I am sure we can look at that Mark Catlin

The loan arrivals of Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes from Wolves represent the only recruitment the Blues have concluded this month.

Yet Pompey are desperate for another central midfielder following medium-term absences for Stuart O’Keefe and Danny Rose, with Derby’s Jamie Hanson linked.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Wednesday, which is certainly enough time for Jackett to bolster his squad.

And chief executive Catlin insists the club remain open to any request from their manager to sign up talented performers who can boost their play-off push.

He said: ‘At all clubs there is a lot of talk about the budget. We are operating, as are most clubs, within a framework.

‘If it is the right player in the right position that our manager wanted then we would bat heavily for that.

‘But it obviously has to be the right player, and at this time of year someone who is going to come in and claim a regular first-team slot.

‘You never turn down the right player.

‘My conversations with Kenny – and everything he has said publicly – is that he is very happy with his team and very happy with his squad.

‘However, if the right player came in that could strengthen, I am sure we can look at that.’

Pompey’s ability to recruit in the transfer window would, of course, improve should fringe players be offloaded.

That can be in the form of permanent deals or loans, with Catlin admitting to have this month received ‘tentative’ enquiries.

Irrespective, it is not anticipated there will be any changes before tomorrow’s visit of Shrewsbury.

As a result, it is heading to an intriguing finale to the transfer window for the play-off challengers.

Catlin added: ‘It’s a bigger week for the manager than the executives, I suppose, because you are reacting to managerial requirements and it all depends on Kenny’s views on things.

‘I am not sensing in my discussions with Kenny that there’ll be any real wholesale changes this coming week, but it’s fair to say there is one area Kenny is looking to strengthen.

‘Things change, you can’t plan them. You can plan and prepare only for a certain player you’ve been after to get an injury, or alternatively a good player may come up.

‘It’s quite a fluid week ahead with the changes and decisions needed to be made.

‘In terms of either in or out, there is nothing actually close to completion that I am aware of, but these things tend to change very quickly.

‘A couple of calls in an hour or so and then the deal is on.

‘There’s a chain of events which tend to lead you into an end result, but at this moment there is nothing particularly on the horizon, either in or out.’

