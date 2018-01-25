Catlin: Pompey receiving player interest

Have your say

Mark Catlin insists Pompey have received no firm bids for members of their squad.

However, ‘tentative’ enquiries have been lodged for several players ahead of next Wednesday evening’s transfer window closure.

The Blues’ chief executive, who declined to name the players, said: ‘There have been no firm bids that I am aware of.

‘There has been nothing really firm either in or out, just tentative enquiries.

‘For example, would we be interested in player X leaving on loan or even a permanent?

‘The process then is I call the manager – and he says he’s not interested. Pretty much that’s where we’ve been.

‘There’s players at other clubs who maybe are not getting a game and likewise players at our club not getting a game.

‘Other managers see that and tend to make enquiries the other way.

‘I cannot honestly say what is around the corner. I gave up being Zoltan the fortune teller a long time ago – that was a previous life!

‘I can give this interview now and think there is not going to be any firm interest in any of our players, then all of a sudden you can get three quick phone calls.

‘That’s just the nature of the business we are in.’

Meanwhile, Catlin declined to comment on Pompey’s interest in Jamie Hanson.

The News understands the Blues are eyeing the Derby midfielder for a loan switch.

Catlin added: ‘There are tentative enquiries made by us regarding a lot of players, we never disclose publicly any interest in any player.

‘They are, by default, the other club’s player so it’s not fair to discuss it.

‘However, I am not commenting specifically on Mr Hanson.’