Catlin: Pompey’s striker hunt not over

Mark Catlin is adamant Pompey remain in the hunt for a striking recruit.

And the search to strengthen will continue during the loan window.

Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin

Today’s deadline day for permanent deals passed with no involvement from the Blues, who signed seven players over the summer.

Noticeably, there was no arrival of the additional striking pace which Kenny Jackett continues to crave.

For the time being Conor Chaplin remains, although is being lined up by Coventry for a loan switch before the August 31 deadline.

And Pompey’s chief executive insists the club still possess the finance – and desire – to bring in more firepower.

Loan signing David Wheeler Picture: Portsmouth FC

Catlin said: ‘There is budget available should Kenny want to enter that market.

‘We are still looking to recruit. We are guided by Kenny and he is still keen to strengthen should the right player become available.

‘We have one loan player currently. They are all our players bar David Wheeler, so have that flexibility to enter the loan market.

‘We are always in the market for players, we have some money in the budget if Kenny identifies players he feels will strengthen the team and overall I feel we are in a very good place.

‘We did a lot of business early, a lot of thought went into it, and there are still players out there that potentially we would be interested in should they become available for loan.

‘It has been a very inflated market if I am being honest, especially in the striker department. Some of the fees for players have been quite considerable.

‘Kenny was always keen he would only bring players into the club that he considered would improve us and you don’t want to be spending many hundreds of thousands of pounds on players and have them sat on the bench, that's no good for anyone.

‘We went after the targets Kenny wanted us to go after and, percentage-wise, we did very well getting them in.

‘This has been one of the few windows I have known when it's not a one in, one out policy. If Kenny wants to strengthen, there is no need to have players go out to subsidise that.’

For Catlin, a quiet deadline day was entirely expected, coinciding with the taking of the traditional early-season team photo.

He added: ‘I was anticipating a quiet day.

‘Sometimes you can get a real curve ball thrown at you but, going into this morning, we genuinely had nothing on the radar.’