Catlin wants to bolster Pompey non-league links

MARK CATLIN has reiterated Pompey’s desire to bolster relationships with their non-league neighbours.

The Blues have added three fixtures with local clubs to their pre-season schedule.

Under a Pompey XI banner, they will face Moneyfields (July 10), Gosport (July 17) and the Rocks (July 24) in midweek encounters.

Meanwhile, Kenny Jackett’s men are to travel to League Two Stevenage on Saturday, July 14.

For Gosport owner Iain McInnes, it will be the opportunity to entertain the club he served with distinction as chairman for four years.

Bognor has become a regular pre-season match, while it is a rare visit to Moneyfields for the Blues.

And chief executive Catlin is only too happy to help.

He said: ‘What we try to do every year is work on our relationships with all of our local clubs.

‘Pre-season friendlies give a shot in the arm financially for a lot of them and it’s something we are keen to continue and progress in the coming years.

‘There are only so many you can do and obviously there’s going to be a club or two who will be disappointed.

‘At Gosport, Iain (McInnes) would have gone crazy if we hadn’t given them a friendly, so that was a no-brainer. The last thing I would want to do is incur the wrath of Iain McInnes!

‘Bognor have been good to us and, at short notice, put friendlies on at times.

‘While Moneyfields are a good local club and year-on-year it’s something we will try to accommodate if we can.

‘As well as preparation for games and fixtures, there are some community obligations we also need to fulfil.’

Pompey will also face Cork (July 2) and the Hawks (July 7) during pre-season.