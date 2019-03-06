Have your say

Kenny Jackett has registered a century of matches at Pompey’s helm.

And his present win ratio tops all predecessors over the last 60 years.

The Blues boss marked his 100th game in charge with last week’s Checkatrade Trophy trip to Bury.

It represented a winning return, earning him a Wembley final in the process.

Of Jackett’s opening 100 matches, he triumphed in precisely half, inevitably presenting a 50 per cent win ratio.

It’s an outstanding return from the manager appointed at Fratton Park in June 2017 following Paul Cook’s departure for Wigan.

As it stands, such a win percentage is unequalled in Pompey’s history, using figures collated since Eddie Lever’s tenure ended in 1958.

Previously, Cook headed the list following a two-year spell which culminated in the League Two title.

The Scouser’s maiden 2015-16 campaign resulted in play-off elimination at the semi-final stage to Plymouth, before finally earning promotion.

Nonetheless, he totalled 52 victories from 107 matches in all competitions, earning a win percentage of 48.59.

Interestingly, that includes just 28 defeats, a tally Jackett has already exceeded, with 31 from his 101 fixtures to date.

Harry Redknapp’s first spell as Blues boss puts him third on the list, with a 46.55 per cent win ratio.

That period, which spanned two years and seven months, included claiming the Division One title in style and then remaining in the Premier League.

He totalled 54 wins in 116 matches before walking out in November 2004 following an argument with owner Milan Mandaric – and ending up at Southampton.

The late Bobby Campbell was the last manager to lead Pompey out of the third tier, his accomplishment arriving in 1982-83.

It was a tenure which initially began as caretaker, before capturing the Division Three title in his first full season.

Campbell then led the Blues to a mid-table finish in their first season back at Division Two level, a side blessed with the talents of Mark Hateley, Alan Biley, Neil Webb and Kevin Dillon.

However, he was sacked with one game to spare of that campaign, with a win ratio of 43.11 per cent following 47 victories in 109 games.

Finally, the top five is completed by Redknapp once more, whose second Fratton Park spell would yield the FA Cup, eighth in the Premier League and European football.

With 54 triumphs from 127 matches, the win ratio is 42.51 per cent, even more impressive considering all league games occurred in the top flight.

Redknapp’s final time in charge of Pompey ended in October 2008, when he quit to take over the helm at Spurs.

Meanwhile, the manager with the lowest win ratio since 1958 is Tony Adams.

His 22 matches at the helm yielded just four wins, with a percentage of 18.18.

In Premier League fixtures alone, he collected 11 points from a possible 48, before dismissed in February 2009.

Back to the present and Jackett presently has 51 wins from 101 matches, with 19 draws and 31 defeats.

Blues fans await to see whether he can also triumph in his promotion goal.