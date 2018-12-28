Challenge is to fill ‘massive loss’ of Portsmouth defender

Have your say

Jack Whatmough believes Pompey have been dealt a huge blow by Nathan Thomspon’s loss.

But the defender feels the Blues’ squad can handle Thompson’s absence, with Anton Walkes set to deputise at Fleetwood.

And the onus is now on Walkes to stake his claim, with those outside of Kenny Jackett’s settled starting XI hungry for their chance.

Jackett will be forced to end a seven-game stint of league games which have seen him name the same line-up as his side go to Highbury Stadium.

Thompson is looking at weeks on the sidelines after hobbling off against Gillingham with a hamstring injury.

Walkes looks certain to be the straight swap for the 28-year-old against Joey Barton’s side.

The 21-year-old’s last league start came at the start of November in the 1-0 win at Bradford.

Now the challenge is for the former Spurs man to produce form to convince Jackett he’s worthy of an extended run in the side.

Whatmough said: ‘It’ll be a massive loss no matter how long Nathan is out for.

‘I can’t make the call on injury and how long it will be. That’s not my role.

‘But the physio will be on it to help him make his recovery.

‘It’s up to whoever comes in now to take their chance.

‘The 11 who have been playing and the boys at the back have done really well.

‘But there are players who are itching to come in

‘They are training well and they are looking after themselves.

‘Whoever’s coming in now will have to look to take the opportunity with both hands.’

Pompey aim to boost their points total over the festive period as they face one of their longest trips of the season to Lancashire.

Fleetwood have gone seven league games without defeat on home soil, emphasising what a tricky assignment it is for Jackett’s men.

The game is the third of four fixtures across a 10-day period for the Blues.

The task is to start another winning run after the Gillingham disappointment on Boxing Day.

That proved the case when Pompey went eight league games unbeaten when losing to the Gills in October - the kind of run Whatmough’s eyeing again.

He added: ‘It’s always a challenging time at Christmas.

‘But you are looking to pick up as many points as you can over a short period.

‘We’ve got to go to Fleetwood now and bounce back. That’s what it’s all about.

‘We’ve played them before and we know what sort of challenge we will get from them.

‘We bounced back the last time Gillingham beat us and went on a run.

‘We need to produce that kind of response again now.

‘I’m confident we will get that from the players.’