Change of course for Pompey triallist

Sandro Semedo’s Pompey trial has ended.

The Portuguese winger had spent almost two months training with the Blues in a bid to impress.

Overall we just thought we would leave that one and move on to maybe someone else – or maybe we don’t! Joe Gallen

However, the former Leyton Orient man has departed, although is expected to find a club in January.

The 21-year-old worked hard on his fitness during his opportunity at the Hilsea training base.

Earlier in the week, Kenny Jackett stated he wanted to cast his eye over him until January.

However, Semedo will now look elsewhere to resume his career.

Joe Gallen said: ‘Sandro wasn’t what we were looking for. He’s a nice bloke and actually trained pretty well.

‘When he came in, he looked like he needed to get fit and needed time to get fit – and we gave him that.

‘But overall we just thought we would leave that one and move on to maybe someone else – or maybe we don’t!

‘I think he’ll get a club in January. He’s had to go abroad and there is a wrangle going on contractually over there.

‘He was with us four or five weeks, though, and we wish him all the best.’

This week has also seen the departure of Drew Talbot, whose Pompey stay ended by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old yesterday rejoined Chesterfield – the club he left for Pompey in June 2016 – on a deal until the season’s end.

Elsewhere, Pompey have accepted the end of Damien McCrory’s time with the club.

The left-back’s loan spell is scheduled to expire on January 2, although he has long returned to parent club Burton for treatment.

With Tareiq Holmes-Dennis doubtful to play for the Blues again during his season-long stay, the hunt is on for a defensive addition.

In the meantime, Gallen does not anticipate seeing McCrory back in action for the club before his loan finishes.

He added: ‘It seems we won’t see McCrory, the knee hasn’t really healed up.

‘He has gone back. To be totally honest, I don’t actually know how he is at the moment but I don’t believe he’s fit at all.

‘We have been a bit unlucky with our left-backs.

‘With Drew going that’s a defender gone out of the door and we are looking a bit light again in that area.

‘We have Oli (Hawkins), who has been training for the last two days up front and looked excellent, so he is confusing me. I want to find out what he is!’