Chaplin open to temporary Pompey departure

Conor Chaplin admitted he’d be open to a January transfer deadline day loan move away from Pompey.

The striker wants to get regular minutes under his belt – and would be willing to leave Fratton Park on a temporary basis before tomorrow night’s 11pm cut-off point.

Despite making 114 first-team appearances for the Blues, Chaplin has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

From his 24 games this season, just nine have been from the outset.

Meanwhile, the front man’s been an unused substitute in Kenny Jackett’s outfit’s past four League One fixtures.

With the academy graduate turning 21 next month, Chaplin believes he’s at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing week-in, week-out.

He feels he can only improve so much in training and would be happy to have a stint out on loan.

Speaking to The News, Chaplin said: ‘I’d definitely be open to it (a loan move).

‘I just want to play football and I’m not someone who is going to be happy to sit on the bench.

‘I feel at this age that I just want to get better and the only way I’m going to do that is playing games, so it’s something I’d be open to.

‘There’s nothing like playing games.

‘When you have a bad game you learn from it and you play the next game.

‘As a young player, that’s exactly what you need.

‘You get to a point where you can only improve so much in training.

‘You can’t replicate what happens in training in a game.

‘I feel like that’s what I need at the moment.

‘I’ve had conversations with the manager and let’s just see what happens.

‘There’s nothing better than playing football, whether you are in the streets, a Sunday league player or a professional.

‘Of course it’s frustrating (not playing). No matter what age you are, if you’re not playing football then you’re going to be frustrated.

‘I feel like I have deserved certain minutes on the pitch I haven’t got.

‘But, at the end of the day, the manager is in charge and has to make the decision he wants to make and pick the players he wants to pick.

‘Obviously, the competition is the competition and there’s only so much you can do, but I feel like I’ve done enough in training and when I’ve come on to have a chance.’

Chaplin has been behind summer recruits Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins in the striking pecking order under Jackett.

But the Worthing talent insists he has maintained a positive relationship with his manager throughout.

‘I’ve got a very good relationship with the manager,’ added Chaplin.

‘He’s really honest with me and I’m really honest with him and that’s all you can ask.

‘I know he likes me – whether people seem to think he doesn’t because I’m not playing, I don’t agree with that.’