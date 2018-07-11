‘Chaplin’s a player I’d prefer Pompey not to lose’

North Stand season-ticket holder Daniel Statham gives us his verdict on the latest goings-on at Fratton Park.

In this week's View from the North Stand feature, he discusses Conor Chaplin's future…

Conor Chaplin Picture: Colin Farmery

I have to say when I read that Marc McNulty was leaving Coventry at the weekend, I was slightly relieved as it means us not having to try to deal with the forward in League One this season.

He was in lethal form last term for the Sky Blues and I am delighted he’s been given another chance in the higher tiers as he is a top professional and a potent goal scorer.

His move to Reading clearly set in motion Coventry’s pursuit of Conor Chaplin.

Now, while I completely agree that Chaplin has been underused for whatever reason in recent seasons, he is still a player I would prefer us not to lose.

The poacher has made 83 appearances from the subs bench, and has often looked a major threat in his cameo performances.

It is only fair, however, to allow Chaplin the opportunity to seek more playing time elsewhere.

For me, the perfect answer would be a loan spell away from the club to revitalise him, because we all remember what happened with Matt Ritchie.

Yet that appears out of the question given that he's already entered the final 12 months of his contract.

I can also see it from the other viewpoint, though.

If we can sell Chaplin for decent cash, money to boost our financial sway in the market, then selling up may be the right answer.

Also, if Kenny Jackett is of the opinion that Chaplin is surplus to requirements and for some reason he doesn’t think the young striker can change his opinion, perhaps it is best to cash in for him while we still can.

Coventry have made far from acceptable bids thus far and it remains to be seen whether their pursuit for the Worthing-born talent will continue.

It will also be interesting to see what Barnsley and Bristol Rovers do – two other clubs interested in Chaplin.

One thing is for sure, though, it’ll have to be a fairly decent fee to prise the youth talent away from a club and supporters who largely adore him.