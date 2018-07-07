Chaplin wins Hawks clash as speculation persists over Pompey future

Have your say

Conor Chaplin grabbed what could prove to be his final Pompey goal as his grabbed a 2-1 win over Hawks.

Chaplin won a well-contested warm-up game in searing heat at Westleigh Park in the 84th minute, as speculation persists about his future

Alfie Pavey's penalty put the home side in front before Nathan Thompson levelled in the afternoon sunshine.

Chaplin got a 45-minute outing under his belt after the break - and almost won it with a typical piece of instinctive volley.

He wasn't to be denied, though, as he lashed home a typically clinical finish.

Pompey's first effort arrived after eight minutes when Tom Naylor took aim from 20 yards, but his low drive went beyond the far post.

Three minutes later Brett Pitman and Ronan Curtis combined to give the Irishman a sight of goal 12 yards out, but Jordan Rose got a last-ditch tackle in.

Craig MacGillivray left his box in the 18th minute and won two headers, but the ball dropped to Brian Stock in the centre circle. Fortunately for the Pompey keeper the midfielder's flighted effort was off target.

Nathan Thompson was down hurt on the turf after a robust challenge from Jordan Rose, and was okay to continue after gingerly getting to his feet.

Hawks were given the chance to take the lead in the 29th minute as Matt Clarke was adjudged to have clipped the heels of Nicke Kabamba, as he burst clear.

The assistant referee flagged for the decision and Pavey sent MacGillivray the wrong way from the spot.

Pompey were level in the 34th minute when Thompson found space in the box to angle a low drive past Young

Pitman converted a ball over the top six minutes before the break, but the offside flag was correctly raised.

Lowe's shot from 12 yards cannoned off Paul Robinson's head and away to safety in the last action of the half.

Pompey completely changed their starting XI at the break, but it was Wes Fogden who first threatened as he fired at Luke McGee from 20 yards.

Oli Hawkins was then superbly denied by Ryan Young in the 54th minute as he kept out his header from eight yards.

The 55th minute then saw wholesale changes as the Hawks switched their entire starting XI.

Chaplin then found space 20 yards out and arrowed a shot at Ben Dudzinski, before Ben Close did likewise.

Alfie Rutherford came close to putting the home side back in front after 68 minutes, as he beat Matt Casey before angling a shot inches past the far post.

Jack Whatmough hit an air shot from Ben Close's cross and produced an acrobatic follow-up which deflected wide.

Adam May forced Dudzinski into a fine full-length stop with a 25-yard hit with 15 minutes left.

And then youngster Freddie Read lifted a 25 yarder over the top.

Chaplin produced a piece of impudent quality to whistle a volley just past the post with 10 minutes left.

He wasn't to be denied, though, and lashed home the winner with four minutes left.