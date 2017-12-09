Charlton 0-1 Pompey: they said what?

Pompey earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Charlton at The Valley today.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the Blues victory.

Kenny Jackett

It was a big occasion and a terrific atmosphere between two well-supported clubs.

With the squad they have and the players coming back it makes them a real force in this division.

They had two starters from the Checkatrade Trophy game against us, so it shows the depth of their squad.

It was a big day for them so we knew we had to work very hard to negate the positivity in the stadium.

It was the same after the penalty save but we dealt with the pressure very well.

Karl Robinson – via cafc.co.uk

I thought we performed well without creating many chances, but I don’t think they created many either.

It was two very honest teams that went toe-to-toe together, which made for an exciting game.

When you are at home, you need to make more chances than we did. I’ve said that to the players.

There weren’t many faults with us but we didn’t make chances for us to miss.

We’re not creating as much as we were two or three weeks ago and we need to get back to that.

Stuart O’Keefe

Both myself and Josh Magennis got a touch at the far post for the goal.

I’m claiming it, though, because I don’t get many!

Charlton are a very good team and we gave it our all to get a win that I thought we deserved to take.

Neil Allen – The News’ chief sports writer

Pompey secured a hard-fought but deserved victory at The Valley.

In truth, had it not been for Brett Pitman’s missed penalty lifting the crowd and the hosts, Pompey’s win would have been comfortable.

However, they had to dig deep and scrap hard – and a stunning late save from Luke McGee got them over the line.

Jordan Cross – Senior Pompey reporter

Pompey delivered arguably one of their biggest wins of the season to spoil Charlton’s party.

It was a steeliness which carried Kenny Jackett’s men home under some late pressure from the Addicks.

But there were plenty of other positive traits from the Blues on a day in which the 3,800-plus travelling fans sung of promotion for the first time this season.

That may be a stretch but Pompey are now one of the form teams in the division with six wins out of seven.