Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a major blow after they lost 2-1 at Charlton yesterday.

Ronan Curtis cancelled out Joe Aribo's 41st-minute effort on the stroke of half-time, before Lyle Taylor scored the match-winner six minutes after the break.

Dejected: Ronan Curtis Picture: Joe Pepler

The defeat leaves the Blues eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, while the Addicks narrowed the gap between them and Kenny Jackett’s side to two points.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the game at The Valley.

Kenny Jackett

We are going to need a real sprint finish, eight or nine wins out of 10.

You can do that, we are capable of doing that as well, and Portsmouth can get that momentum going.

But we are going to need that type of run to get to the top two and put the pressure on them.

If we don’t quite get to that, we want to be qualifying for the play-offs with 10 games to go, and we are certainly not there yet. We want to be performing well and playing well.

We have some good players and are capable of finishing the season strongly, doing everything we can to try to get one of those three promotion places.

Today some key moments either didn’t go our way or we didn’t do well enough or didn’t finish well enough.

I thought overall Charlton are very, very strong in midfield, have some very good technical players and, at times, we didn't get to grips with that.

Overall, we have to learn, we have to learn all of the time.

Lee Bowyer – via londonnewsonline

I thought a lot of the results went for us before we kicked-off, which is always an added bonus.

But I said to them just concentrate on our job. If you win today you go two points behind Portsmouth.

Not so long ago they were 10, 12 in front of us.

It just shows how hard we’ve been working and how well we’ve been doing to get these results.

There’s still a long way to go. Ten games to go. There’s going to be some funny weeks where results surprise everybody.

From the first five minutes, once we got control of the ball and moved it, we created three good chances first-half.

They scored from a set-piece. We’d been working hard at that so that was disappointed, but I said to them just keep going. Keep doing the right thing and you’ll create chances. We deserved it. We could have scored another two or three in the second-half. We thoroughly deserved the result.

Christian Burgess

It was disappointing to leave with nothing.

Towards the end of the second half we could have got something from the game and maybe deserved to leave with a point.

Overall, I thought it was two good sides that battled really hard and it was an entertaining game for the neutrals.

It was just unfortunate the fine margins didn’t quite go our way.

Neil Allen – News’ chief sports writer

Pompey are facing focusing on the play-offs following a disappointing performance at Charlton.

The Blues slipped to a 2-1 defeat at The Valley - and cannot complain at such an unfortunate outcome.

They were fortunate to be all-square at the interval following Ronan Curtis' leveller.

And Pompey were beaten by comfortably the better side on the night.

Lewis Mason – Pompey writer

Pompey's League One automatic promotion hopes look slim after going down at play-off hopefuls Charlton.

The Addicks were the better side for the most part and the Blues could have no complaints following the defeat.

Yet winger Jamal Lowe did have two fantastic chances to salvage something for the visitors in the closing stages.

But with eight points now separating Pompey in fourth and a place in the top two with 10 games to go, it looks as though Kenny Jackett's men may have to settle for a play-off place.