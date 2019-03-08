Charlton boss Lee Bowyer keen to get physical in bid to beat Portsmouth

Lee Bowyer believes Charlton must win the physical battle if they’re to defeat promotion rivals Pompey.

The fourth-placed Blues travel to the Valley tomorrow aiming to widen the gap between themselves and the fifth-placed hosts to eight points.

The Addicks will bid to complete a double over Kenny Jackett’s side this season, though, after delivering a 2-1 victory at Fratton Park in December.

Bowyer felt his troops outbattled Pompey that evening – and knows a repeat is required in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Addicks manager told londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘The run-in is always going to be hard because everyone is fighting for something.

‘Portsmouth are a good side, they were in the top two for most of the season.

Jamal Lowe in action for Pompey in the loss to Charlton in December. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘It is going to be hard and it is going to be physical, like when we played them at their place.

‘We have to match them physically – if we don’t then we lose.’

Charlton have won just one of their past six games and sit five points behind the Blues with 11 matches remaining.

Bowyer admits the Addicks haven’t been taking their chances in front of goal – but he’s not too concerned.

He’s adamant his side will ‘click again’ sooner rather than later.

Bowyer added: ‘We have to play our football. We have to start taking our chances.

‘I’m not so worried because we are playing well and creating chances. If we weren’t playing well and creating chances then I’d be worried.

‘It’s just a matter of time before we click again and start taking our chances.

‘Other teams are defending for their lives and chucking their bodies in front of the ball, which they might not have done a month or two ago.

‘It’s just difficult at the moment to win games. But it’s not just us. Portsmouth have found the same and so have Peterborough and Doncaster.

‘The only two that have kicked on and kept winning are the top two – and that’s why they are there.’