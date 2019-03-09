Have your say

Pompey head to Charlton on Saturday in a bid to maintain their League One automatic promotion hopes.

Last Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Bradford gave their fading hopes the kick-start that they needed.

Pompey beat Charlton 1-0 at The Valley last season Picture: Joe Pepler

But standing in their way next is a Charlton side with their ambitions to return to the Championship.

Here’s all you need to know about the game at The Valley (5.30pm kick off).

Charlton team news

Jason Pearce is expected to miss a potential reunion with former club Pompey.

The Charlton central defender sat out training on Thursday as he continues to be troubled by an ankle problem.

However, Josh Parker is back in contention having recovered from the virus which sidelined him for last weekend’s clash against Doncaster.

The striker scored for Gillingham against Kenny Jackett’s side in a 2-0 Boxing Day victory for the Kent club, now he’s in the frame for another opportunity to cause damage.

Likely Charlton line-up

Dillon Phillips, Krystian Bielik, Patrick Bauer, Ben Purrington, Chris Solly, Naby Sarr, Joe Aribo, Jonny Williams, Josh Cullen, Lyle Taylor, Igor Vetokele. Substitutes: Chris Maxwell, Anfernee Dijksteel, Mark Marshall, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Ben Reeves, Josh Parker. George Lapslie.

Pompey team news

Omar Bogle may not be risked for Pompey at Charlton having returned from a hamstring injury.

Manager Kenny Jackett may decide Saturday’s fixture is too early for the striker, who instead could be employed against Walsall on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, all four players forced off against Bradford last weekend – Oli Hawkins, Nathan Thompson, Matt Clarke and Ronan Curtis – have been given the green light to play.

Although, midfielder Bryn Morris is still sidelined by the slight groin problem collected while moving house.

Likely Pompey line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Anton Walkes, Dion Donohue, Brett Pitman, James Vaughan, Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Charlton odds

Win: 13/10

1-0 5/1; 2-0 8/1; 2-1 7/1; 3-0 16/1; 3-1 16/1; 3-2 20/1

Pompey odds (supplied by the Betting Room)

Win: 13/8

1-0 5/1; 2-0 9-1; 2-1 8/1; 3-0 20/1; 3-1 16/1; 3-2 22/1

Draw

11/5

0-0 13/2; 1-1 5/1; 2-2 10/1; 3-3 28/1

Charlton form

D – 1-1 – Doncaster Rovers (away), League One

W – 2-1 – AFC Wimbledon (away), League One

D – 0-0 – Blackpool (home), League One

D – 1-1 – Southend (home), League One

L – 1-0 – Fleetwood (away), League One

Pompey form

W – 5-1 – Bradford (home), League One

W – 3-0 Bury (away), Checkatrade Trophy

D – 0-0 – Barnsley (home), League One

D – 1-1 – Bristol Rovers (home), League One

D – 3-3 – Southend (away), League One

Charlton stats

W: 19 D: 11 L: 12 (all competitions)

Top scorer: Lyle Taylor (15)

Most assists: Lyle Taylor (7)

Most games: Ben Purrington (38)

Pompey stats

W: 28 D: 12 L: 8 (all competitions)

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans (both 12)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (15)

Most games: Matt Clarke (46)

Referee

Roger East (Wiltshire)

Other games

Friday (7.45pm)

Coventry v Burton

Saturday (3pm unless stated)

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley v Accrington Stanley, Blackpool v Southend United, Bradford City v Peterborough United, Gillingham v Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle v Luton Town, Rochdale v Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United v Bristol Rovers, Walsall v Fleetwood Town, Wycombe Wanderers v Sunderland