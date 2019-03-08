Charlton vs Portsmouth: Will the game be on TV? Which channel will it be shown on? What time is kick off? 

Have your say

PROMOTION chasing Pompey will be back in action in League One this weekend.

The Blues are set to make the trip up to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Jamal Lowe in action for Pompey in the loss to Charlton in December. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey will be hoping to replicate the form they showed against Bradford City last weekend, coming away with a 5-1 victory despite a brief stoppage in play due to a drone sighting.

Charlton came away 2-1 winners when they visited Fratton Park in December.

If you are unable to make the trip up to The Valley in South-East London tomorrow, you can still catch the game on the box.

READ MORE: Portsmouth train ahead of trip to Charlton

Sky Sports have once again selected Pompey for TV coverage and the game will be shown on the tele tomorrow.

Which channel is it on?

Pompey’s trip to play Charlton on Saturday, March 9, will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, as well as their respective HD channels if you have the required subscription.

READ MORE: Modest Ben Close’s Portsmouth displays are shouting out his flourishing quality

What time is kick off?

Due to the game being selected by Sky Sports for TV coverage, kick off has been pushed back from 3pm to 5.30pm.

So if you are travelling up to the game you won’t have to make as early a start.

Pompey triumphed 1-0 on their visit to The Valley last season, with an own-goal from Charlton’s Josh Magennis securing the points in front of almost 4,000 travelling fans.