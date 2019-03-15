The News has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer three lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to Pompey v Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy Final on March 31.

Two of League One’s high flyers travel to the home of English football, Wembley Stadium, as they vie to become Checkatrade Trophy champions.

Pompey players celebrate after reaching the Checkatrade Trophy final. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

For your chance to win, answer the following question and send your answer to sport@thenews.co.uk:

Who scored the first goal for Pompey in this year's Checkatrade Trophy?

In your email state your answer, full name, full home address, email address and contact number.

Deadline for entries is midday on Friday March 15.

READ MORE: Portsmouth answer fans’ grievances after Checkatrade Trophy final ticket struggles

READ MORE: Portsmouth fans rush to snap up tickets for Checkatrade Trophy final

Terms and conditions

Rules of the competition are set by The News and Checkatrade. Participants are able to enter the competition through The News.

By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Sunderland A.F.C, Portsmouth F.C, Checkatrade, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

The prize is for two tickets to the final, taking place at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets are subject to availability and cannot be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach of conditions.

The prize is for the applicable Checkatrade Trophy match tickets only and does not include any other facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example):

- travel to or from the clubs. All accommodation requirements should be arranged by the individual

- travel insurance

- tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals

- any other costs associated with the trip

Tickets may only be collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport / driving license / national ID card) will be required at the point of collection.

The EFL will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked against any club banning orders as well as the national police database for those who may be subject to a court banning order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different guest(s).

The following details are required from each winner and their guest: Name, E-mail, Home address including post code, date of birth and supporting team.

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. Name changes are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the EFL and/or football club) on a case by case basis.

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.

The winner and their guest attending a venue to enjoy their prize must also comply with all policies, rules and reasonable instructions provided by the EFL, venue operators and/or any authority at the venue. The EFL, the relevant venue operators and authorities reserve the right to remove any entrant or winner (and/or their permitted guests) for failing to comply with those policies, rules or instructions or otherwise behaving in an inappropriate manner.

Entrance to this competition constitutes full acceptance of these terms and conditions and all terms and conditions of the Football League Limited Conditions of Issue as well as the Wembley National Stadium Ground Regulations. Both of these documents can be found at www.efl.com/ticketconditions. Winners must abide by those terms at all times. The promotor or EFL accepts no responsibility if the winner and/or the winner’s guest are denied entry or asked to leave the match for failure to abide by such terms, any applicable law or regulation or because of their inappropriate behaviour.

If a winner has any special accessibility requirements, the winner will need to make the promoter aware of this as soon as the winner has won a pair of tickets. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -served basis.

This is not a promotion of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this promotion (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

By submitting your personal information when entering the prize draw, you agree the promoter may disclose that information to the event organiser (EFL) and the relevant football club(s) playing in the match to which the prize relate for the purpose of verifying your eligibility for any prize and or administering delivery of the prize.

Any personal data relating to entrants will be used solely for the purposes of this promotion by the promoter, EFL, clubs playing in the match to which the prize relate and/or by any agent of the promoter or EFL appointed to assist with running the promotion or administering the prize.

Further information about the EFL’s use of personal data generally can be found in the EFL privacy notice at https://www.efl.com/efl-privacy-notice.

Personal data will not be disclosed to any other third-party for any other purpose without the individual’s prior consent. Use of personal data received in the course of the promotion will be in accordance with the data protection laws applicable in England & Wales (currently GDPR and the data protection act 2018).

Contest promoter is The News, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN. The EFL is not the promoter of this contest.

The competition closes at midday on Friday March 15..

Winners will be drawn at random from all entries made on 16 March. The winner will be contacted directly via email by Hatch Communications.

If there is no reply from the winner within seven days of contact, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to an alternative entrant.