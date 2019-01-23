Checkatrade Trophy: Potsmouth's potential semi-final opponents plus details of prize money and dates

Have your say

Portsmouth are just 90 minutes away from a Wembley final - but who could be standing in their way?

Kenny Jackett's' side confirmed their place in the last four of the Checkatrade Trophy after seeing off Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

A 1-0 win at Fratton Park against Posh has has continued Pompey's march up Wembley Way, having previously dispatched Gillingham, Crawley Town and Tottenham U21s in the group, added to by knockout wins over Arsenal U21s and Southend United.

From a pool of three possible opponents - here's everything you need to know about Pompey's semi-final showdown.

Who could the Pompey face?

Sunderland (2-0 win v Manchester City U23s)

Bristol Rovers (3-0 win v Port Vale)

Bury (5-2 win v Oxford United)

Like the quarter-final stage, the draw is no longer regionalised.

When will the semi-finals draw take place?

The draw for the semi-finals will take place live on Jim White's TalkSport show at 12:45pm on Friday, January 25.

To help with proceedings, pundit and comedian Bob Mills will be joined by former Arsenal player Perry Groves.

Is the semi-finals one legged or two?

The semi-final is ONE legged affair. Here's to hoping it's a home draw for Pompey!

When will the semi-finals take place?

Portsmouth's last four showdown will take place on the week commencing Monday, February 25.

Jackett's side host Barnsley and Bradford City, respectively, either side of their semi-final clash.

How much prize money is on offer?

Portsmouth have already pocketed £155,000 so far, and could be in line for another £50,000 payout if they can navigate their way into the final.

Should the Pompey s be selected for live TV, they will receive a windfall of £20,000.

Who are favourites to lift the Checkatrade Trophy?

Portsmouth are second favourites behind Sunderland to win at Wembley, best priced at 9/4 with Oddschecker.

The Black Cats are a 13/8 shot.