Chelsea youngster training with Pompey

Pompey are running the rule over Chelsea midfielder Ruben Sammut.

The Scottish talent has spent a couple of days with the Blues at their Roko base as Kenny Jackett weighs up building a squad for next season.

Sammut, 20, has made seven appearances for the Chelsea's under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

The player's contract is up in the summer, but Sammut does have a Chelsea future if a move elsewhere isn't agreed.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: 'We've had Ruben Sammut in for a couple of days.

'He's playing for Chelsea's under-23s on Sunday and is going back there.

'It's not like he's necessarily being released by Chelsea, but we're in contact with the big clubs and, at times, it can help players progress while we have a look at them as well.'