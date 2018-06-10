Childhood memories of Pompey whet new boy’s appetite

Have your say

Childhood memories have whetted Craig MacGillivray’s Pompey appetite.

The new keeper has told of his recollection of watching the Blues in their Premier League pomp as a youngster.

And that has got the 25-year-old looking forward with anticipation to getting his career started at Fratton Park.

MacGillivray said: ‘It’s incredible really the club is in League One.

‘I’m old enough to remember when the club was in the Premier League and the likes of Kanu, Sol Campbell, David James and all these massive, humongous names were there. To me the club is a Premier League club.

‘If you look at some of the clubs in the Premier League now they haven’t got the size and history of Portsmouth.

‘So one of the big aims is to get the club up the leagues and give it success it warrants.’

Turning out at Fratton Park for Shrewsbury last season has also played a part in exciting MacGillivray, who signed a two-year deal on Monday. The former Walsall man impressed in his side’s 1-0 win in front of a crowd of 17,779 in January.

MacGillivray added: ‘When I played against Pompey last season I can still take myself back to that moment - the noise and the atmosphere.

‘It was incredible. Don’t get me wrong – it was a cold, miserable day but wow it’s some noise.

‘It’s just a humongous club, it really is.’

MacGillivray will be vying for a starting spot with Luke McGee under goalkeeping coach John Keeley’s tutelage.

Working with a coach of the former Brighton man’s experience is something the new keeper is looking forward to.

He said: ‘I’ve only heard good things about John.

‘I’ve heard he’s got lots of experience as a player and a coach.

‘So I look forward to learning from everything he’s picked up in his time in football. It’s countdown – I want it to start now.’

– JORDAN CROSS