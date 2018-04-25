Choose Pompey’s player of the season

Have your say

ENDA STEVENS these days features in the Championship for Sheffield United.

Yet his name is etched forever on The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season trophy.

And it is ready to be delivered to a new home.

Voting has commenced to honour the outstanding Pompey performer of the 2017-18 campaign.

So far seven different names have been put forward, with three in particular dominating from the off.

It already has the makings of a closely-fought contest and, as ever, the outcome is decided by the Fratton faithful.

Ever since Peter Mellor became the first to claim the crown for the 1978-79 season, fans have decided the recipient of the prestigious award.

The past 39 years have seen recognition for the likes of Mark Hateley, Neil Webb, Guy Whittingham, Kit Symons, Lee Bradbury, Glen Johnson, Jamie O’Hara and Jed Wallace.

Alan Knight scooped it on three occasions, with other multiple winners being Noel Blake, David James and Steve Claridge (all twice).

Those among Kenny Jackett’s current crop surely under consideration would include Brett Pitman.

The Blues skipper has netted 23 goals in all competitions – a tally which lists him as League One’s second-highest goalscorer.

Others who can expect to feature in the vote are Matt Clarke, Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe.

Clarke’s hurtling progress has continued, attracting admiring glances from the likes of Watford, Brighton, Wolves and, most recently, Bristol City.

Thompson’s tough-tackling and whole-hearted commitment has won him plenty of plaudits among the Fratton faithful.

Meanwhile, Lowe has enjoyed a remarkable first full season at Pompey, with eight goals and seven assists emphasising his attacking threat.

Dion Donohue has also developed into a key member of the squad, settling into the left-back role with some distinguished displays.

Elsewhere, Ben Close has gone from strength to strength, while Gareth Evans has displayed a top attitude to battle back into the side.

Yet it is entirely down to the supporters to crown the player of the season.

Email your choice to sport@thenews.co.uk before midday on Thursday, May 3.

The trophy will be presented on the pitch before the final match against Peterborough.