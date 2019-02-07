Have your say

Christian Burgess has saluted the Fratton faithful for their ‘amazing’ support since his return to Pompey’s line-up.

And the centre-back insists he won’t be affected by any fan flak that comes his way.

Burgess was thrust into action in the 1-1 draw with Doncaster last Saturday after Jack Whatmough limped off with a season-ending knee injury.

The former Peterborough defender was still getting to grips with the game when he misjudged a long ball over the top within a minute of being on the pitch.

Mallik Wilks latched on to it and finished past Craig MacGillivray to open the scoring for Donny.

Omar Bogle equalised in the 54th minute for the Blues.

Christian Burgess celebrates Pompey's promotion at Notts County. Picture: Joe Pepler

After the game, a few supporters directly pointed the finger at Burgess, tagging him on Twitter to let their feelings known.

In response, however, a much greater number of fans rallied behind the League Two title winner by changing their display picture to him.

Burgess revealed he has ‘felt the love’ and hailed them for getting behind him.

Now he’s targeting a victory at Plymouth on Saturday which would get the Blues’ League One promotion charge back on track.

Burgess wrote on Twitter: ‘Felt the love past few days.

‘But criticism/judgement is part & parcel of the game – I’m fine with that & it won’t affect me.

‘Nevertheless support has been amazing & I appreciate it! Response needed Saturday.’

Burgess partnered Matt Clarke in central defence in Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at QPR and is expected to keep his starting berth at Plymouth.