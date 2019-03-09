Have your say

Christian Burgess felt Pompey deserved to come away with a point following their defeat at Charlton.

The Addicks claimed a 2-1 win over the Blues courtesy of efforts in either half from Joe Aribo and Lyle Taylor.

Christian Burgess in action for Pompey against Charlton Picture: Joe Pepler

Aribo fired the hosts ahead four minutes before the break, only for Ronan Curtis to head Pompey level on the stroke of half-time.

But the winner for Lee Bowyer’s men came six minutes after the restart as Taylor poked home.

Winger Jamal Lowe squandered two great chances for Kenny Jackett’s troops in the closing stages, but fifth-placed Addicks saw it out to close the gap to two points on place-above Pompey.

And centre-back Burgess believes the Blues’ strong finish should have seen them take something from the match.

He said: ‘It was disappointing to leave with nothing.

‘Towards the end of the second half we could have got something from the game and maybe deserved to leave with a point.

‘Overall, I thought it was two good sides that battled really hard and it was an entertaining game for the neutrals.

‘It was just unfortunate the fine margins didn’t quite go our way.’