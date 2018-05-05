Clarke crowned The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season

Have your say

Matt Clarke has been crowned The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season.

In his third season at Fratton Park, the centre-back secured 57 per cent of readers’ votes.

Clarke fended off competition from Brett Pitman, Jamal Lowe and Nathan Thompson.

The former Ipswich Town defender has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Kenny Jackett’s side this season, scoring three goals.

He missed the start of the campaign after picking up a groin injury in pre-season, but quickly won his spot back when he returned to full fitness.

Clarke has made hurtling progress all season. He’s been a rock at the heart of Pompey’s rearguard, while he’s impressed when marauding forward with the ball at his feet.

As a result of his impressive performances the likes of Brighton, Watford and Wolves are all reportedly chasing his signature.

Meanwhile, Pitman collected 23 per cent of the votes sent to The News.

The skipper has finished as the Blues’ top goal scorer, becoming the first player since Svetoslav Todorov in the 2002-03 season to break the 20-goal barrier in his maiden Fratton Park campaign.

Jamal Lowe clinched 13 per cent of readers’ votes in his first full season at Pompey.

The former non-league winger has been one of Jackett’s chief attacking threats.

The other seven per cent of votes went to the likes of right-back Thompson, academy product Ben Close and Dion Donohue.