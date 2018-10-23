Clarke: Portsmouth must learn from slow second-half start against Burton 

Have your say

Matt Clarke has vowed Pompey will learn from their sluggish second-half start against Burton.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw against the Brewers at Fratton Park tonight.

Kenny Jackett’s men dominated the first period but could only take a 1-0 lead into the break, courtesy of Oli Hawkins’ 36th-minute header.

However, the visitors shocked Pompey after the interval, with Devante Cole and Joe Hesketh handing Albion the lead within seven minutes.

Clarke’s header on 57 minutes rescued the Blues a point, but their advantage at the summit of the League One table was cut to four points.

The centre-back felt his side’s opening to the second period was uncharacteristic and insists Jackett’s men must learn from it.

Clarke said: ‘We didn’t switch off but it’s fair to say we didn’t get going at the start of the second half.

‘It’s not like us and hopefully it’s a one off.

‘Hopefully we can learn from it and it won’t happen again.

It’s not been like us but hopefully we can deal with it, move on and it won’t happen again.’