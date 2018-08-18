Clarke ready to kick on with Portsmouth after closure of transfer window

MATT CLARKE reflected on the transfer window closing and insisted: I’m ready to kick on with Pompey.

The cultured centre-back’s Fratton Park future was the subject of much debate over the summer.

Matt Clarke. Picture: Joe Pepler

Clarke was linked with a move away from the Blues, with a cluster of Premier League and Championship clubs all reportedly keeping tabs on his progress – including Watford, Brighton, Bristol City and Reading.

However, Pompey took a hard-line approach to ensure their prized asset remained at the club.

Clarke, who was last season’s News/Sports Mail player of the year, revealed he ignores any gossip that surrounds him with a potential switch away from Fratton Park.

And the 21-year-old is glad the transfer window has slammed shut because he can fully concentrate on the Blues’ push for promotion from League One this season.

Clarke said: ‘I think it’s nice not just for me but for everyone at the club for the transfer window to close and then you can kick on with the season.

‘Personally, it (the gossip) doesn’t affect me.

‘I just go about my business from day to day.

‘Whether I’m moving to Barcelona or wherever, it doesn’t affect me.

‘All I really focus on is the next game and the next training session and being the best player I can.’

Clarke penned a new contract in February to keep him at Pompey until the summer of 2020.

The Ipswich Town academy product remains happy to be at Fratton Park – although he does hold aspirations to play in the Championship, at least, during his career.

Clarke has previously admitted he’s not going to make any promises regarding his Blues future.

But he has vowed he will continue to keep giving 100-per-cent effort and commitment as long as he is a Pompey player.

Clarke added: ‘Personally, I believe if you want to get a move to a bigger club then you’re only going to do that by performing well week-in, week-out for the club that you’re currently at.

‘Obviously, if there are things going on that I couldn’t tell you then I’d keep my mouth shut.

‘I’m not going to go and start rumours but I’m not going to start making promises as well.

‘You’ve got to sort of sit on the fence with that and concentrate on the job at hand.

‘I don’t let rumours boil up and I don’t let them get to me.’