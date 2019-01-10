Clarke’s message to Portsmouth stars as he speaks out on future

Have your say

Matt Clarke weighed up his Pompey future and asked: Why would I want to leave?

And the defender has told his team-mates being linked with a move away from the Blues they can fulfil their ambitions at Fratton Park.

Pompey's Matt Clarke. Picture: Joe Pepler

Clarke explained he can’t see why players would want to be anywhere else as they bid to make it a season to remember.

The 22-year-old remains one of his club’s most bankable assets and has been linked with a host of sides after producing consistently excellent form.

But with Pompey bidding for League One success and in two cup competitions, Clarke doesn’t see why anyone would move in such an exciting period.

Clarke said: ‘People are being linked with places and it’s that time of year.

‘It’ll be boring if I don’t get linked anywhere, but there’s still plenty of time yet!

‘The majority of the club don’t want to get anywhere at this stage because there’s no better club to be at than Portsmouth right now.

‘We’re in two cups and top of the league. It’s a great place to be.

‘We speak about playing a lot of games in your career but the other side of it is having success in your career. That’s equally as important.

‘People can go hundreds of games without feeling that success.

‘I’ve had a taste of it with winning League Two and that’s definitely something I want to feel again.

‘Success is what you crave as a footballer. You want promotions and success.

‘So you don’t want to be anywhere but Portsmouth right now.’

Jack Whatmough was the latest player to be touted for a move this week, as he was linked with Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

That follows on from reports of a flurry of Championship sides being interested in Jamal Lowe.

Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom were all said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Leicester, Brighton, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby were among a swathe of clubs reported to be be keeping tabs on Ronan Curtis.

Clarke feels there’s a desire for those players to create memories with Pompey, however.

He added: ‘I think some of the lads have joked why would he (Jack) go up there (to Scotland)!

‘It’s a positive that he’s doing well and being linked with clubs like that, though.

‘Jamz (Lowe) was linked with clubs like Forest, but the other side of it is let’s get promoted and get up there ourselves.

‘That’s what we’re all aspiring to do.

‘It’s a compliment that these players are doing well and catching the eye.

‘The gaffer has said he wants to come out of the window stronger than he started.

‘That’s something which goes for all of the football club and players as well.’