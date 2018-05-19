Clarke scoops another Pompey accolade

Have your say

Matt Clarke has scooped yet another Pompey accolade.

The centre-back was the Blues' player of the 2017-18 season, according to The News' match ratings.

That dovetails with his News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season award, as well as clinching the club's Players' Player of the Season.

Clarke was a consistent performer for Kenny Jackett’s side last term and averaged a rating of 7.3 from 43 appearances.

The former Ipswich man did not feature in any of the first five games of the campaign after picking up a thigh injury in a pre-season friendly at the Hawks in July.

He returned for Pompey's home clash against Rotherham on September 3.

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat, Clarke was named The News' man of the match and remained in the line-up for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old achieved a 9 match rating on three occasions against Bury, Shrewsbury and Wigan.

He also netted the match-winner in the home win against the Shakers and equalised in the 2-1 victory at MK Dons in February.

A frustrating season for Jack Whatmough ended with a silver lining.

He clinched The News' joint-second highest average match rating with a score of 7.1 across his 15 appearances.

The academy product started the Blues' first six matches of the season before suffering a knee setback in training.

After more than six months out, he returned and ousted Christian Burgess from Jackett's line-up.

Yet his campaign ground to halt when he collected a groin problem in the 1-0 loss to Charlton on April 21.

Danny Rose also averaged a 7.1 rating from 16 appearances before his season-ending leg break in the 3-1 win over Northampton on December 30.

The popular midfielder fell out of favour for a period.

But he won his place back and was voted The News' man of the match three times.

Nathan Thompson finished in fourth place with an average rating of 7 across 37 appearances.

In his maiden season at Fratton Park, the ex-Swindon captain displayed his versatility by playing in right-back, centre-midfielder and centre-back roles.

Thompson was The News' star man on a number of occasions.

Five players shared fifth spot with an average rating of 6.9

They were Burgess, Jamal Lowe, Stuart O'Keefe, Ben Close and Anton Walkes, while Luke McGee, Brett Pitman, Matty Kennedy and Brandon Haunstrup took 10th with a score of 6.9.

Note: All players featured in 12 games or more. Checkatrade Trophy matches were not included