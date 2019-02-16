Have your say

Ben Close has been handed his 100th Pompey appearance at Southend.

The Southsea midfielder brings up his Blues century in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Roots Hall.

He starts in centre midfield alongside Bryn Morris.

Kenny Jackett makes three changes from last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth as Pompey aim to get their play-off charge back on track.

Ronan Curtis has dropped to the bench, with deadline-day signing Viv Solomon-Otabor handed his Blues bow.

Jackett has also opted to play two strikers, with Oli Hawkins coming in for Gareth Evans to spearhead the attack alongside Omar Bogle.

Nathan Thompson isn’t involved at the Shrimpers, with Anton Walkes starting at right-back.

Matt Clarke captains Jackett’s side, with first-year professional Matt Casey included on the bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Lowe, Close, Morris, Solomon-Otabor, Hawkins, Bogle.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Casey, May, Evans, Curtis, Vaughan.