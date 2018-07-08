Close: Injury won’t hamper my Pompey progress

Ben Close is confident his injury will not hamper his pre-season preparations.

The midfielder made his return to the Pompey side in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Hawks.

That was after he was left out of the trip to Ireland after picking up a knock in training.

Close wouldn’t have been able to feature in last Monday's 4-1 win over Cork City.

That led Kenny Jackett to make the decision for him to remain in Portsmouth and get over the knock that he picked up.

Close played the second half at Westleigh Park as he got a useful 45 minutes under his belt against Lee Bradbury’s men.

The Southsea talent is confident his absence won’t leave him playing catch-up, with Jackett otherwise having a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

And, although frustrated at missing the Ireland trip, Close feels the right decision was made.

He said: ‘It’s all good and it’s cleared up. We didn’t want to take any risks. I wouldn’t have been fit for the game on Monday.

‘So I stayed back here and made sure I got it right and got my fitness up. I was gutted not to go because it's a good time to be able to bond with the lads.

‘It’s over now, though, so I’m looking to crack on with the rest of pre-season. It wasn’t right to go to Ireland so we made the decision not to go.

‘Hopefully I can now have a good pre-season. I’ve only missed a few days so it’s not a problem and it's all good.’