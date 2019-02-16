Have your say

Ben Close reckons Pompey had the second-half chances to kill off Southend.

The Blues threw away a three-goal lead in the 3-3 draw against the Shrimpers.

Ben Close, left, and Ronan Curtis dejected at Southend. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s side were well on their way to their first League One victory in six matches after Bryn Morris, Ben Close and Oli Hawkins put this visitors in control at Roots Hall within 31 minutes.

However, Simon Cox’s hat-trick left the Fratton faithful stunned and dented Pompey’s promotion hopes further.

The Blues had a couple of opportunities early after the break.

Omar Bogle squandered a gilt-edged chance and Jamal Lowe also made a poor decision in a three-on-one situation.

Close felt Pompey would be returning to the south coast with three points if one was taken.

The midfielder said: ‘It’s frustrating to concede the goal in the first half.

‘We’ve got to get to 3-0 at half-time.

‘The game wasn’t done by then but it keeps them down and a goal changes a game.

‘Their spirits were lifted when they scored. We were dangerous early in the second half, had a couple of chances and if we scored one then it’s game over.

‘It’s really disappointing at the moment.’