Alex Collighan hit a dramatic winner as Portsmouth Women came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

The victory took the Blues into the semi-finals of the Hampshire Cup.

Collighan got the decisive goal in the 82nd minute.

Earlier visitors Southampton had gained the advantage in the 19th minute.

But Shannon Albuery cancelled that one out when the scored to make it 1-1 on 70 minutes.

Then the late drama kept Pompey Women on course to make it 11 successive Hampshire Cup wins.