Combination of factors saw Portsmouth forced to leave bench options short for QPR FA Cup match

Kenny Jackett revealed his lack of options forced him into leaving spaces on his bench at QPR.

The Pompey boss was unable to name 11 of his players for the 2-0 FA Cup replay defeat at Loftus Road.

A combination of injuries and ineligibility left the Blues shorn of playing options for the fourth round clash.

That meant Jackett named just six subs as his team bowed out of the competition.

Luke McGee, Dion Donohue, Andy Cannon and Jack Whatmough are are out injured.

Meanwhile, Omar Bogle, James Vaughan, Lloyd Isgrove and Viv Solomon-Otabor were all unavailable for the game.

With Ronan Curtis suspended and youngsters Matt Casey and Dan Smith cup-tied it was a big hit for Jackett to take.

He said:'It’s where we are.

‘We could have had a young player but it felt right to bring the professionals.

‘We had some senior pros on the bench, though, and I felt that was enough.

‘It’s a combination of injuries, getting back from injuries and the way things have worked out.

‘With some of the guys going back and our guys being ineligible that’s how it’s happened.'

Curtis will be among Jackett’s options on Saturday, but he will not be able to call on the services of Tom Naylor who begins a two-game ban.

Bryn Morris is also still not fully fit after an ankle issue, while Nathan Thompson was left on the bench last night.

Jackett added: ‘We didn’t think three in a week would be right for Nathan.so Walkes came in.

‘Bryn wasn’t quite right. He was still feeling his ankle yesterday, so that was a frustration.

‘It opened up a very good opportunity for Adam May, and hopefully Bryn can get back now.’