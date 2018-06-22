Comment: Familiar Pompey twist as opening fixture revisits old ground

Have your say

An accustomed opening-day venue against familiar lower-division opponents.

The curtain-raiser for the League One 2018-19 season involves the recognisable faces of Luton at Fratton Park.

Matt Clarke takes on Danny Hylton in Pompey's January 2017 victory at Luton. Picture: Joe Pepler

It will be the eighth time in little more than three-and-a-half years the sides have locked horns, usually in tight encounters.

As for Pompey, they have now been matched up to host the opening league game by the fixture computer six times in seven years.

Only at Exeter in August 2014, Andy Awford’s maiden game as permanent manager, has bucked the growing trend for Blues home advantage.

Still, Blues followers will be delighted to once more kick off the campaign at Fratton Park, albeit against testing opponents in the form of the Hatters.

Nathan Jones’ newly-promoted side represent a tricky start to the season for Pompey, who actually have three of their opening five fixtures away from home.

There are trips to Blackpool, Bristol Rovers and Doncaster, with Oxford United visiting on August 18.

Certainly, Pompey would have preferred numerical dominance in terms of Fratton Park fixtures during those five matches. As it is, they are in the minority.

A journey to Bristol Rovers appears a threat and still sticks in the memory for sparking the unravelling of the Blues’ play-off challenge on New Year’s Day 2018.

Doncaster without Darren Ferguson is intriguing, while Blackpool finished 12th after accompanying Pompey into League One.

As for Oxford, Karl Robinson will be seeking to build on their 16th placing.

Then there’s Luton.

Accrington Stanley beat the second-placed Hatters to the League Two title last term by five points.

Incidentally, Jones’ men also eliminated Pompey from the FA Cup 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

And they represent the toughest competition of all during those opening five league fixtures.

