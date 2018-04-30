COMMENT: Naismith's Pompey days look numbered

It looks like last season’s League Two title hero may have donned the star & crescent for the last tim

Kal Naismith wasn’t selected for Pompey’s trip to Bury, despite being fully fit for the clash at Gigg Lane.

And having started the previous nine games, it’s looking more and more likely that the former Rangers man will now be released this summer, with his contract due to expire.

Naismith began the 1-0 defeat to Charlton as Kenny Jackett continued to put faith in his natural ability.

Yet his lack of productivity during his recent nine-game spell in the team seemingly resulted in him losing his spot - and a future at Fratton Park.

Despite all of his exploits last season, inspiring Paul Cook’s men to the League Two crown with seven goals in the final nine matches, the Scot’s performances this term have been a shadow of what they were 12 months ago.

The 26-year-old has netted just two league goals and registered a solitary assist, while he’s offered little attacking threat down the left wing.

The Scot didn’t make the journey up to Greater Manchester and may well not be included to face Peterborough on Saturday.

If that is the case, then the writing is virtually on the wall regarding his future.