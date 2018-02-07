COMMENT: No case for Pompey’s defence against Donny

Kenny Jackett is a man who keeps a check on his emotions.

But the Pompey boss had it all to do to try to maintain his cool when it came to his team’s defending against Doncaster.

It’s a trend Jackett feels will finish off any ambitions of making the play-offs if it’s not eradicated The News sports writer Jordan Cross

‘Both goals were preventable,’ was Jackett’s assessment of the efforts shipped in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

It’s a thread the Blues boss has needed to return to on consecutive Fratton Park weekends.

Both matches saw the ball hit the back of the net from corners which could, and should, have been dealt with.

It’s a trend Jackett feels will finish off any ambitions of making the play-offs if it’s not eradicated.

The stats show it’s a theme which has permeated Pompey’s season. Around a fifth of all the goals they’ve shipped this term have come from dead-ball situations.

The exact numbers read nine of the 44 efforts (20.45 per cent) conceded in all competitions have arrived from such a scenario.

The two most recent corners are supplemented by the effort conceded at Doncaster in November and an early-season corner at Cardiff.

There was also the worrying pattern of letting in goals from free-kicks which hindered the team towards the end of last year.

In total, the ball found its way into Pompey’s net on five such occasions. Trips to Peterborough, Blackpool, Northampton and Bristol Rovers saw that happen, along with Matt Kilgallon’s free header at Fratton Park at the end of October.

Outside of set-pieces, there’s been cases of keeper error and players caught in possession leading to goals being conceded, too.

Pompey’s defensive record is the sixth best in League One at present – not bad.

But with the quality of defenders they possess, you can see why Jackett expects that much more.