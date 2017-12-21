COMPETITION: Second signed Pompey ball up for grabs

Did luck desert you in our last Spot The Ball competition?

Maybe you missed the opportunity to win the signed Pompey ball entirely.

Scott Moret's name was picked out of the 88 correct entries in our last Spot The Ball competition

Well fear not because the wheel of fortune may have turned in your favour.

Scott Moret was the lucky winner of our first ball, autographed by the current Blues squad, by correctly guessing square B4.

But the competition proved so popular, we have decided to give a second signed ball away.

And to decide who will be the lucky recipient, we have another Pompey poser for you.

Scott Moret's step sons Lewis and Oliver Hook collect the prize from sports writer Will Rooney

We’ve gone retro with the picture this time, though. Above is a photograph from Pompey’s FA Cup final triumph at Wembley in 2008 – but where is the ball?

If you think you know and you fancy winning the great prize, just give us those crucial co-ordinates.

There are three ways of entering the competition. Look out for the coupon in the paper (note: we will not accept photocopies) and send it to: Spot The Ball competition, The News Sports Desk, 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3EZ.

Alternatively, you can email your answer to sport@ thenews.co.uk or leave your guess under the post on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

The deadline is midnight on Monday, January 1 and the winner will be announced the following day.