Conliffe: Pompey are the perfect platform for Curtis

Ronan Curtis and Pompey have been described as a 'perfect' fit after the Derry City winger sealed his move to Fratton Park.

The Blues confirmed their capture of the Republic of Ireland under-21 international for an undisclosed fee this morning, after Curtis signed a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

It brought an end the pursuit of a player who had been linked with a move to the south coast since the middle of last month.

Ronan's switch will be finally sanctioned when the international transfer window opens on June 9.

And his agent, Patrick Conliffe (Full Contact), believes the move will be an exciting one for both parties.

The agency's Head of Ireland said: 'When the interest from Portsmouth developed beyond their scouting network following Ronan and expressing their like of him to some firm activity from the Portsmouth executive and Kenny Jackett, it became clear this could be an exciting move for Ronan.

'Portsmouth is a huge club in League One, and we thought it would be the perfect platform for him – both to ensure he settles in to English football well, but also in terms of the opportunity this gives him to launch a top professional career.

'Ronan already as a lot of experience of senior football for Derry, including in the Europa League, for Ireland under 21 and the step now to the English Football League is one we are confident he can transition comfortably too.'

Full Contact’s senior partner Dan Chapman added 'This was not the most simple transfer to have effected and credit has to go to the board at Portsmouth who were steadfast in their determination to land Ronan amidst a lot of competition.'