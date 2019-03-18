Have your say

Conor Chaplin and his Coventry team-mates are poised for a pivotal role in Pompey’s promotion hopes.

As League One stands, Kenny Jackett’s men have joined Barnsley and Sunderland in scrapping it out for the second automatic promotion spot.

Conor Chaplin won League Two with Pompey - now his team Coventry could aid their latest promotion push. Picture: Joe Pepler

And Coventry are scheduled to face each of the high-flying trio in their next three away fixtures.

The in-form Sky Blues are presently seventh, having won at Peterborough on Saturday to clamber above them in the table.

With five wins from their past seven matches, Mark Robins’ side have embarked on a strong end to the campaign, revitalising play-off hopes.

They have done so in the absence of Chaplin, whose loan from Pompey was converted into a permanent Ricoh Arena presence in January.

The striker, who netted 25 goals in 122 Blues appearances, has been sidelined during the past three weeks with an ankle injury sustained in training.

However, he is expected to come back into contention at the week’s end, ahead of a home clash with Oxford United.

It will represent a timely return for Chaplin, with the Sky Blues facing a tough run-in, particularly on their travels.

Firstly they will encounter Barnsley (March 30), currently occupying second spot and four points ahead of fourth-placed Pompey.

The following away match is Sunderland (April 13), situated in third and presently two points adrift of Barnsley with a game in hand.

On Easter Monday (April 22), Robins’ men head to Fratton Park for a televised encounter – and an emotional reunion for Chaplin.

In addition, their final match of the League One campaign is a trip to fellow play-off contenders Doncaster (May 4).

The Sky Blues’ away form currently ranks as the sixth best in League One.

A return of eight wins and 27 points from 19 matches is bettered only by the division’s top four – plus Peterborough.

That is just two points fewer than Coventry’s home record this season, with the same amount of games won.

As for Chaplin’s Ricoh Arena progress, he has scored seven times in 30 appearances since arriving in August, initially on loan.

The 22-year-old began 2019 with a flurry of three goals in four matches, yet injury has ruled him out since mid-February.

He has not featured in their past five matches, when 10 points have been collected from a possible 15.