Conor Chaplin at the double in Pompey's pre-season victory over Cork City

Conor Chaplin fired a second-half double as Pompey kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 victory over Cork City

The Worthing talent netted two equally superb goals after the break, while Christian Burgess and Jamal Lowe were on target before the interval for Kenny Jackett's side at Turner's Cross.

John Kavanagh registered for the hosts.

The Blues boss fielded two different line-ups in each half, with the one that featured in the first hinting at what Jackett presently views as his strongest XI is.

Summer signing Craig MacGillivray started in goal, which seemingly means the former Shrewsbury keeper is the Pompey's boss No1 for the meantime ahead of Luke McGee.

Lee Brown, Tom Naylor and Ronan Curtis were also handed their first appearances donning the star & crescent against the League of Ireland premier division champions.

However, Dion Donohue was ruled out of the match with foot blisters, while Cork made 10 changes from their 2-1 defeat to Dundalk on Friday.

Pompey started brightly and Brett Pitman forced a decent save out of Peter Cherrie in the second minute.

The Blues skipper's quick free-kick looked to catch out the Rebel Army keeper but he gathered the shot to his left well.

The hosts went close to opening the scoring when Steven Beattie's dipping shot from the edge of the box just cleared the bar on 18 minutes.

But Burgess gave Kenny Jackett's side the lead five minutes later when he met Gareth Evans' set-piece from the right with a powerful header.

And Lowe doubled the visitors' advantage on 28 minutes. Pitman's lofted pass picked out the former Hampton & Richmond ace and he prodded his shot beyond Cherrie.

The captain had two decent opportunities to add a third, while Ronan Curtis' right-footed drive on 40 minutes was well kept out by the home shot-stopper.

Jackett fielded a completely different XI after the break.

And John Caulfield's side got one back just eight minutes into the second half when John Kavanagh converted home Josh O'Hanlon's cross.

However, Chaplin coolly restored the Blues' two-goal advantage in the 58th minute.

After winning the ball back in midfield, he overlapped Oli Hawkins before chipping the ball over the oncoming Cherrie.

And the academy product netted his second of the game with an excellent strike on 76 minutes.

Chaplin created himself a yard of space 25 yards from goal before driving a left-footed shot into Cherrie's left-hand corner.

It was a comfortable night's work for Jackett's troops at Turner's Cross and they continue their pre-season tour of Ireland tomorrow at their Fota Island base.