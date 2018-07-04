Conor Chaplin's delight after returning to Pompey action

Conor Chaplin told of his delight after returning to action.

The striker fired home a double in Pompey's 4-1 pre-season victory over Cork City on Monday night.

Conor Chaplin.

After coming on from the substitutes' bench after the break, the academy graduate netted two superb strikes at Turner's Cross.

It was the Blues' first fixture since their 2-0 win over Peterborough on May 5.

And Chaplin relished every minute back on the pitch - and getting back to what he does best in the final third.

The Worthing ace said: 'When you’re away on your holidays, it’s a nice break for a week or two, but then you’re itching to get back.

'You end up filling your day with stuff you wouldn’t normally do and just want to be back training with the boys again.

'We get a plan from the club to follow over the summer and I kept to that, so I like to think I’m in good shape.

'It felt good to get some minutes in the legs because you can do plenty of running, but it’s completely different to being out on the pitch.'

Oli Hawkins assisted both of Chaplin's goals against the Rebel Army.

The diminutive figure revealed the duo have a good understanding together when leading the line.

He added: 'We get on well – on and off the pitch. He’s a big lad and you can’t really get close to the ball when he’s got it.

'There’s an understanding of where I’m going to be when he’s got the ball and that’s something you definitely work on.'