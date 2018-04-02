Cook rues key decisions on Pompey return

Have your say

PAUL COOK rued the key decisions which went against his side on his Pompey return.

The man who guided the Blues to the League Two title made his first visit to Fratton Park since leaving for Wigan last May.

The title favourites passed up the chance to return to the head of the table as Kenny Jackett’s men grabbed a 2-1 success.

Cook made a low-key entrance as he took his place in the away dugout at kick-off. He was warned for his conduct in the first half by referee Tim Robinson, however.

The Latics boss was frustrated at not being awarded a penalty after Anton Walkes challenged Michael Jacobs.

There was also debate about whether Ben Close was fouled inside or outside of the box for Pompey’s first-half penalty.

Cook felt those moments were crucial.

He told wiganathletic.com: ‘There was a really good atmosphere and the fans give Portsmouth great energy.

‘The penalty decision was a big decision but that’s part and parcel of the game.

‘You can debate those decisions and they will be debated on Sky.

‘We felt there was a penalty for us and a couple of key decisions.

‘There was a couple of key decisions that never went for us.

‘The referee plays a part in the game. They make mistakes and that’s part of the game. They never went for us and we wish Portsmouth well – they’re on a good run.’

Cook was given a warm reception by Pompey fans when he exited the Wigan coach on his arrival.

There was some light-hearted flak aimed in his direction when Blues supporters asked him what the score was, after Brett Pitman put his side in front.

That sentiment continued when Jamal Lowe doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Cook couldn’t hide his disappointment at the Latics failing to take their chance to go top of the table.

He added: ‘We’re disappointed. We thought we could come here, win, play well and stamp our authority on the division. Unfortunately that didn’t happen.

‘We wish Portsmouth well. They’re on a great run and we travel back and lick our wounds. There’s twists and turns ahead for everyone.

‘We’ve dropped to third with games in hand.

‘It’s back in our hands and up to us to win those and get where we want to go. It’s up to us to feel disappointed now and bounce back.’